One Person Hurt in Stearns County Rollover

CROW RIVER TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Stearns County rollover sent a North Branch teenager to the hospital Thursday.

The crash happened just after 7:00 a.m. near the intersection of County Road 116 and Farmcrest Road south of Belgrade.

The sheriff's office says the driver, 19-year-old Victoria Nelson of North Branch, lost control of the pickup she was driving, entered the ditch, struck a field approach, and rolled.

Nelson was taken to Paynesville Hospital for treatment. Her two passengers, 18-year-old Vincent Contreras of St. Paul Park and 19-year-old Zachary Schandorff of Belgrade were not hurt.

Shocking Million-Dollar House in Minnesota is Full of Exotic Dead Animals WARNING: If dead animals or walking through Cabela's makes you squeamish, don't look.

When you think of a million-dollar house, do you dream of being surrounded by a polar bear, giraffe, or huge fish? If so, there is a 4 bedroom, 5 bath house in Cold Springs, Minnesota that may be the perfect fit for you because there are dead animals everywhere. Scroll through the photos and you'll see what I'm talking about real fast.

According to Realtor.com, the property is listed by Chris Hauck at Coldwell Banker Realty - St. Cloud / Sartell for $1,449,000. Gallery Credit: Jessica Williams

10 Facts About 'Purple Rain' You Probably Did Not Know On the 5th anniversary of Prince passing away, we celebrate his life and talent with many stories and songs. And trivia about "Purple Rain" - the movie AND the Gallery Credit: James Rabe