One Person Hurt in Stearns County Crash
ROSCOE -- A Richmond resident was taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash near Roscoe.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened Monday just before 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 23 and County Road 123 in Munson Township.
A car driven by 29-year-old Andreas Jordan of Richmond was eastbound on Highway 23 when it went off the road and hit a driveway embankment.
Jordan was taken to the Paynesville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
