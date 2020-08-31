One Person Hurt in Stearns County Crash

ROSCOE -- A Richmond resident was taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash near Roscoe.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened Monday just before 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 23 and County Road 123 in Munson Township.

A car driven by 29-year-old Andreas Jordan of Richmond was eastbound on Highway 23 when it went off the road and hit a driveway embankment.

Jordan was taken to the Paynesville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.