ANNANDALE - One person was hurt in a six-vehicle crash in Wright County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 4:00 p.m. Wednesday on County Road 39, just east of Highway 24, northeast of Annandale.

Fifty-six-year-old Beth Anne Block of Buffalo was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Her two passengers were not hurt.

The other five drivers and two passengers were not hurt.