One Person Hurt In Saturday Morning Crash Near South Haven
FAIRHAVEN TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was taken to the hospital after a crash near South Haven on Saturday morning. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a call of a crash at about 8:40 a.m. at the intersection of Country Road 7 and County Road 146.
Authorities say once deputies arrived they found a car in the northbound lane of County Road 7 and a pickup on its roof in the ditch. Upon investigation, deputies discovered 59-year-old Betrina Sturges of Watkins was going east on 146, did not stop for the posted stop sign, and hit the car driven by 53-year-old Barbara Meemken of St. Cloud who was going east on County Road 7, and did not have a stop sign.
Sturges received minor injuries and was treated at the scene. Meemken was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger in Meemken's truck, 63-year-old Patrick Spahn of St. Cloud was also treated at the scene for minor injuries.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Trump Rally Packs Them In [PHOTO GALLERY]
- American Pickers In Search of Minnesota Rusty Gold
- Linden Hill Follows Yellow Brick Road To A New Discovery
- Jason Mraz Brings Pop Music Mix To The Ledge [PHOTOS]
- Surprise Guest Wows Crowd At Yacht Fest [PHOTOS]
- See What Happens When The Sun Goes Down At Sleepover Safari
10 (More) Hilariously Bad Google Reviews of Central MN Landmarks
7 Day-Trip-Worthy Mini Golf Courses to Play in Minnesota