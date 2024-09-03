One Person Hurt In Saturday Morning Crash Near South Haven

FAIRHAVEN TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was taken to the hospital after a crash near South Haven on Saturday morning. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a call of a crash at about 8:40 a.m. at the intersection of Country Road 7 and County Road 146.

Authorities say once deputies arrived they found a car in the northbound lane of County Road 7 and a pickup on its roof in the ditch. Upon investigation, deputies discovered 59-year-old Betrina Sturges of Watkins was going east on 146, did not stop for the posted stop sign, and hit the car driven by 53-year-old Barbara Meemken of St. Cloud who was going east on County Road 7, and did not have a stop sign.

Sturges received minor injuries and was treated at the scene. Meemken was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger in Meemken's truck, 63-year-old Patrick Spahn of St. Cloud was also treated at the scene for minor injuries.

