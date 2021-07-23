Pick Your Own Wildflower Bouquet at This Farm in South Haven

Looking for a pop of color for your kitchen table, or for a great afternoon out with your friends? Pick your own bouquet of wildflowers at Fairhaven Farm.

Fairhaven Farm in South Haven added this new u-pick wildflower service this year:

New this year, we're opening up our flower fields to the public. Come by the farm July-September to fill a 1-gallon bucket (provided) with flowers to take home with you for DIY arranging, event decor, or just for the joy of it. You may even want to make a day of it by bringing a picnic, hosting a birthday party, or throwing a shower or bachelor/ette party.

The wildflower field is open from 10 am - 8 pm every day and is self-serve. The cost is $15 per bucket, or $12 when you re-use your bucket the following visit, basically, it's a $3 deposit on the bucket. Cash, check, and Venmo are all accepted for payment, and they also provide cutting tools for you to use on the flowers.

The pick-your-own wildflower fields will be open through September, and Fairhaven Farm also offers pick-your-own apples, pumpkins, and even grapes in the fall months. Fall also brings fun in their corn maze, as well as horse-drawn hayrides.

Fairhaven Farm is located at 13835 51st Ave, in South Haven.

