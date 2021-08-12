Minnesota’s Largest Swap Meet Celebrating 50 Years in Business

Family-owned and operated since 1970, the Wright County Swappers Meet is the largest outdoor market in Minnesota.

Located in South Haven, the market is open Saturdays from sunrise to 1 pm, April through October, and open Fridays and Sundays of holiday weekends as well. They average 200-300 Sellers on any given Saturday, and 400+ on holiday weekends. Vendors vary from week to week, so what is being sold always changes. But with over 200 vendors, there's bound to be something for everyone in the family.

This year the Wright County Swappers Meet is celebrating its 50th anniversary on August 14th:

Join us as we celebrate the Swappers Meet 50th year of business. We're 1 year late due to the pandemic. But, better late than never, right?

Get our free mobile app

So it's technically 51, but we will take any reason to celebrate and shop when we can.

The special swappers meet on Saturday will have pony rides, face painting and balloon creations for the kids. For the adults, for the first time ever, Swaps will be serving cold beer and seltzers from 9 am - 4 pm. It's a sip and swap! There will also be live entertainment from top Twin Cities vocalists 'River' singing the music of Carole King, Joni Mitchell & Carly Simon from 10 am - 2 pm. The group recently performed at the Chanhassen Dinner Theatre.

Both new and used items find their way to the Wright County Swappers Meet. Antiques, clothing, sporting goods, tools, CD's and vinyl, video games, jewelry, collectibles, home goods, arts and crafts, produce, flowers, trees, toys, and more are just some of the things you can find when you are there. Admission and parking are both free but wear walking shoes. If you visit each vendor you will put on roughly two miles.

For FAQ's, directions, and more information on the Wright County Swappers Meet be sure to visit their website.

See Crazy Shipping Container House for Sale in Minneapolis

12 Items You Didn't Know Were Invented In MN (And A Few You Did)