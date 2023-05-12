Itching To Get Out? Milaca’s Hairy Mosquito Hosting A Flea Market This Weekend

If you aren't into fishing or are looking for something to do after you get off the lake this weekend a trip on Highway 169 might be in order as the infamous Hairy Mosquito that dots the highway in Milaca is hosting a flea market this weekend.

The Hairy Mosquito is one of those places that you always drive by and as you pass it you always tell yourself or your passengers we should stop there one of these days. Well, this weekend might be a good reason to stop by the flea market that is scheduled to take place.

According to a post by the business, the event will be free and runs from 10am to 5pm on both Saturday and Sunday.

What is kind of cool about this event is if you wanted to participate it's free, if you want to browse, it's free. For those vendors who are participating this weekend at The Hairy Mosquito, you are asked to start setting up around 9am.

Those that have never stopped at this institution of Central Minnesota, they've got it all! According to their website, they have:

NOSTALGIC OLD-FASHIONED SODA/CANDY, A 50’S ICE CREAM SHOPPE AS WELL AS A SMALL CAFÉ. EXPLORE OUR GROUND FOR ANTIQUES, ART & ARCHITECTURE, BARNWOOD, BARN FINDS, TOOLS AND MORE!

My wife and I stopped a few times as we were going to and from the farm to our previous home in Southern Minnesota. It's fun to just get out of the car, stretch your legs, and check out all the really fun and exciting creations that cover the grounds and are inside the buildings.

