St. Cloud Woman Hurt in Crash with Deer on Highway 23

FORESTON (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud woman was hurt in a car versus deer crash on Highway 23 Saturday. The Incident happened shortly before 9:00 p.m. near Foreston.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a pickup truck was going west on Highway 23 near 160th Avenue when it hit a deer.

A passenger in the vehicle, 71-year-old Carolyn Maehren, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver, 51-year-old Tricia Cummings of Milaca, and two other passengers, 61-year-old James Fleck of Hillman and 77-year-old Gerald Hatch of Milaca were not hurt.

Authorities say the vehicle sustained disabling damage in the crash.

