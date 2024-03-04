One Person Hurt in Rollover in Morrison County

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a crash in Morrison County over the weekend.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Saturday at about 3:45 p.m..

Fifty-two-year-old Thomas Gladhill of Richfield was driving south on Highway 371 when his vehicle exited the right lane and rolled.

Get our free mobile app

Gladhill was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls with non-life-threatening-injuries.

READ RELATED ARTICLES