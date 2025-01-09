One Person Hurt in I-94 Crash Thursday Morning

WEST UNION TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A New Prague man was brought to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 94 west of Sauk Centre.

The single-vehicle crash happened at around 11:30 a.m. Thursday in West Union Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a pickup was pulling an enclosed trailer westbound when the driver, 27-year-old Dylan Skluzacek lost control, went off the road and entered the median.

Skluzacek was brought to Sauk Centre Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. His passenger, 27-year-old Brianna Ellanson of New Prague, was not hurt.

The patrol says the road was snow and ice-covered at the time of the crash.

Cozy Up at This New Coffee Shop in Long Prairie

Ghost Towns of Benton County