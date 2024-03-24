One Person Hurt In Glenwood Crash
GLENWOOD (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a crash in Glenwood on Saturday.
The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 5:00 p.m. an SUV driven by 45-year-old Crystal Rosario of Starbuck was going east on Highway 28, and a car driven by 42-year-old Romulo Fuentes of Waite Park was going west when they collided.
Rosario was taken to Glenwood Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Fuentes was not hurt in the crash.
