One Person Hurt In Glenwood Crash

GLENWOOD (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a crash in Glenwood on Saturday.

Get our free mobile app

The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 5:00 p.m. an SUV driven by 45-year-old Crystal Rosario of Starbuck was going east on Highway 28, and a car driven by 42-year-old Romulo Fuentes of Waite Park was going west when they collided.

Rosario was taken to Glenwood Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Fuentes was not hurt in the crash.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Come Visit Lake Henry, Minnesota in Pictures

Come Visit South Haven, Minnesota in Pictures