One Person Hurt in Four Vehicle Crash Near Foley

FOLEY -- One person was hurt in a four-vehicle crash in Benton County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 4:00 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Highway 23 and County Road 25, west of Foley.

Two cars were traveling east on Highway 23. They were driven by 62-year-old John Westra of Foley and 52-year-old Anita Miller of Duluth. Meanwhile, a Ford pickup driven by 57-year-old Ronny Studenski of Foley was going south on County Road 25.

The State Patrol says Studenski failed to yield after going through the median, causing the other two vehicles to hit the side of his pick-up. That caused the pick-up to rollover and struck a Chevy Silverado, which was parked at the stop sign. That pick-up was driven by 36-year-old Kurtis Hovde of Foley.

Miller suffered non-life threatening injuries. No one else was hurt.