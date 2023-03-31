One Person Hurt in Crash on I-94 in Monticello

MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a single-vehicle crash in Monticello.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at about 10:20 Thursday night.

Thirty-five-year-old Marvin Perez of Chaska was driving east when his pick-up ran off the road and rolled.

Perez was not hurt but his passenger, 21-year-old Anderlin Perez of Chaska, did have non-life-threatening injuries.

Get our free mobile app

Troopers say the road was snow and ice covered.

READ RELATED ARTICLES