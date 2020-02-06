UPDATED: 5 PM, FEBRUARY 7, 2020

EDITOR'S NOTE : The Minnesota State Patrol has updated information about this crash. Initial reports to the media switched the vehicles and drivers involved. The following story's been updated with the correct information.



ELK RIVER -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Elk River. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 10.

A car driven by 29-year-old Vasiliy Revutskiy of St. Francis was going south on Jarvis Street when troopers say he went through a stop sign and hit the second vehicle, which was going west on Highway 10.

The second vehicle was driven by 44-year-old Jeffrey Obrien of Albertville.

Revutskiy was taken to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale with non-life threatening injuries. Obrien was not hurt.

State Patrol Lieutenant Steve Fischer says Revutskiy was ticketed following the crash.