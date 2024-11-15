One Person Hurt in Chain Reaction Crash South of Royalton

LANGOLA TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in two separate crashes at the same location in Benton County.

The crashes happened at Highway 10 and Halfway Crossing just before 8:30 Friday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car driven by 52-year-old Michael Ellis of Crosby was eastbound on Highway 10 while a pickup driven by 62-year-old Dale Browen was trying to enter Highway 10 from Halfway Crossing. The two vehicles collided.

The crash sent Browen to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, an SUV driven by 24-year-old Bailey Stalmer of Little Falls slowed for the first crash and was rear-ended by a second SUV driven by 40-year-old Adriana Smieja of Swanville. Smieja's vehicle was then rear-ended by a semi, driven by 31-year-old Zachary Diffendarfer of Pierz.

No one was hurt in the second chain-reaction type crash.

