One Hurt When Pickup Strikes Deer

CUSHING (WJON News) -- A teenager was hurt when the pickup she was riding in struck a deer.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 11:00 a.m. Sunday near Cushing in Morrison County.

Forty-five-year-old Allan Christie of Motley was driving east on Highway 10 when his pickup hit the deer.

Seventeen-year-old Paige Christie of Staples was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver and another passenger were not hurt.

