One Hurt in Two-Vehicle Crash in Elk River

ELK RIVER -- One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Elk River.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened Wednesday just before 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 169 and Highway 10.

53-year-old Clayton Grabill of Otsego was northbound on Highway 169 when he drove through a red light at Highway 10, hitting a crossover SUV driven 75-year-old John Benolkin of Albertville.

Benolkin's passenger, 72-year-old Barbara Benolkin of Albertville, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids with non-life threatening injuries.