One Hurt in Three-Vehicle Crash Near Kimball

MAINE PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A teenager was hurt when three vehicles crashed near Kimball Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened on Highway 15 just before 1:00 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car driven by 17-year-old Lilyan Blood of Rice and a car driven by 39-year-old Cole Loewen of St. Cloud were both southbound on Highway 15 while an SUV driven by 59-year-old Leslie Plath of Hutchinson was northbound.

The vehicles collided, sending Blood to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Loewen and Plath were not hurt.

