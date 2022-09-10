One Hurt in Three-Vehicle Crash in Royalton

ROYALTON -- One person was hurt in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 10 in Royalton Friday afternoon. The incident happened shortly before 5:00 p.m. near Centre Street.

The Minnesota State Patrol says two cars and a van were all headed west on Highway 10 at Centre Street. Authorities say the van slowed down because of traffic which caused one car to hit the other and push it into the van.

The driver of the car in the middle, 38-year-old Aaron Sheffield of Merrifield, was taken to St. Gabriel's with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other car, 50-year-old Travis Parr of Mondovi, Wisconsin, and the driver of the van, 51-year-old Ronda Anderson of Coon Rapids, were not hurt.

