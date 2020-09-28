One Hurt in Three Semi Crash in Darwin

DARWIN – One person was taken to the hospital after a crash between three semis in Darwin.

The crash happened Monday just before 8:00 a.m. at the intersection of Hwy 12 and 650th Ave. The Minnesota State Patrol says 70-year-old Phillip Garberich of Belgrade did not notice that a truck driven by 53-year-old Mark Pollard of Glencoe had slowed to make a right turn, and sideswiped it with his truck. Garberich then reportedly swerved and sideswiped another truck driven by 51-year-old David Dummer of Glencoe.

Garberich was taken to Litchfield Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other two drivers were not hurt.