OTSEGO – One person was taken to the hospital after a single vehicle crash in Wright County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened Friday around 4:15 p.m. on I-94 near Otsego. A Pontiac G6 was heading east when it left the freeway, rolled and came to rest in a wooded area south of the freeway.

The driver, 18-year-old Daytyn Ae-Noy Sayadeth of Brooklyn Park, was taken to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale with non-life-threatening injuries.