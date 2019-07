ST. CLOUD -- One person is hurt after a rear end crash in St. Cloud Friday afternoon.

The incident happened just before 2:00 p.m. on Northbound Highway 15 at 2nd Street South.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 46-year-old Caroline McCabe was heading north on Highway 15 when she rear ending another vehicle, causing a chain reaction crash.

McCabe suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash. No one else was hurt.