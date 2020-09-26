One Dead, Two Hurt Following Crash Near Rockford

ROCKFORD -- The driver of an SUV died following a crash with a semi near Rockford Friday afternoon. The incident happened shortly before 3:00 p.m. on Highway 55 near 10th Street Southeast.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the SUV was going east on Highway 55 and the semi was going west. Authorities say the two vehicles came into contact near 10th Street Southeast resulting in the semi coming to a rest in the north ditch and the SUV coming to a stop in the South ditch.

The driver of the SUV, 84-year-old George Kline of Bloomington, was taken to HCMC where he later died. His passenger, 73-year-old Signe Kline of Bloomington, was taken to HCMC with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi, 63-year-old Bobby Gasser of Hermitage, Missouri, was taken to Allina Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.