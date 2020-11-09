Olivia M. Gohman, 92, St. Cloud

April 24, 1928 - November 2, 2020

Olivia M. Gohman, 92, passed away on November 2, 2020 at Country Manor Campus. A private reviewal and mass for immediate family will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Burial will take place at St. Mary Help of Christians Parish Cemetery, St. Augusta.

The funeral will be available via video stream - details will be published before the service on the Daniel Funeral Home website at https://www.danielfuneralhome.com/obituary/olivia-m-gohman-4613/. The family will plan a Celebration of Life at a later date due to the pandemic.

Olivia was born in St. Augusta Township to Vincent and Gertrude (Kieke) Voigt on April 24, 1928. She married Leonard Gohman at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in St. Augusta on October 14, 1947. They built a home together in St. Cloud and raised a beautiful family of six daughters and three sons. Olivia had a servant’s heart, delivering the word of God to all around her through community work, volunteering, and praying, especially the rosary to those in need. She was a patient, loving and a faithful woman who always gave glory to the Lord. She loved to be with family. When surrounded by all her kids, grandkids and great grandkids she was so joyful, with a beautiful smile. She enjoyed making big meals and baking, especially Christmas cookies for the grandchildren. Her homemade bread is a signature dish at all of the family gatherings. She loved to sew for family and made many blankets, bibs, and dolls. She enjoyed the huge Gohman camping trip each year, fishing when she got the chance and playing cards with all her friends and family. Olivia was full of courage and strength, losing her husband after 27 years, then raising her family on her own, keeping God as her compass. She is now reunited with her husband after 46 years. We celebrate the life we had with you, Mom, and know you are now dancing in heaven with Dad.

Olivia is survived by her children, Carol Lee of Cottage Grove, Mary (Gary) Dreyer of Woodbury, Linda Tenney of Trout Lake, WA, John (Sheryl O’Connor) Gohman of Minneapolis, Janice (David) Hemmelgarn of Otsego, Yvonne (Jim) McDermott of Sartell, Michael (Angela Amundson) Gohman of Aurora, OR, Polly (Jim) Belden of Apple Valley, Greg (Lori) Gohman of Beaverton, OR; 20 grandchildren and 39 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Vincent and Gertrude Voigt; husband, Leonard Gohman; brothers, Gilbert (Gib) Voigt, Ralph Voigt and Leonard Voigt; sons-in-law, Bill Lee and Lance Tenney; and her grandson, Ryan Tenney.

Olivia’s family would like to express their deep appreciation to all her caregivers; Prairie Ridge Memory Care, Country Manor Campus, and St. Croix Hospice for the kindness shown to our mom. Your steadfast care, all the support especially during these times to make all our visits and calls happen, and your prayers were greatly appreciated.

Memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer's Association and St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic School in St. Cloud.