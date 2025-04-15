Oliver “Ollie” J. Lesnick, 91, St. Joseph

August 31, 1933 - April 6, 2025

Oliver John Lesnick, “Ollie”, 91, of St. Joseph, MN passed away on April 6, 2025. He was born on August 31, 1933, in St. Cloud, MN to James I. Lesnick and Mary Hartung.

Ollie graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School in 1951.

He worked for the Great Northern Railroad and Burlington Northern Railroad companies, retiring after 25 years of service as the Chief Engineer of the Power Plant at the Waite Park Car Shops. Ollie was an instructor of Steam Engineering at St. Cloud Technical & Community College.

After retirement, Ollie became a successful real estate broker, founding Park 23 Realty in St. Joseph, MN. He also worked as a real estate assessor for the cities of Waite Park and St. Joseph, MN and was awarded the Accredited Minnesota Assessor designation for Stearns County.

On July 23, 1955, he married the love of his life, Marjorie Ann Nahan at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud, MN. They were blessed with 4 daughters, 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Ollie and Marge were married for 69 years.

Ollie lived in St. Joseph, MN. He was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church and the parish Finance Committee, the St. Joseph Knights of Columbus, the St. Joseph Rod and Gun Club, the St. Joseph Planning Committee, the St. Cloud Eagles Club, the Sartell Golf Club and the National Association of Power Engineers.

Ollie was an outdoorsman and treasured time with his family. He took them camping, hunting, fishing and golfing. He enjoyed attending their school functions and sporting events.

Ollie was an avid fisherman and shared his love of fishing with his daughters and grandchildren. They became very good at catching walleyes and sunfish and Ollie became an expert at detangling fishing lines.

Oliver is survived by his beloved wife Marjorie; his children Deborah (Dean) Franklin, Jean (Thomas Myers) Lesnick, Mary (Jon) Schreiner, Karen (Darin) McMullen; grandchildren Christopher Franklin, Thomas (Nicole) Franklin, Itzia (Zachariah Jones) Rojo Lesnick, Brittney (Daniel Theis) Lommel, Caleb (Courtney) Lommel, Heather (Matthew) Young, Hannah Holien; great grandchildren Bowen Young, Annie Young, Teo Oliver Rojo Jones; and sister Phyllis (Robert) Kleinschmidt.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, sister Jean E. (David) Seiben and brother William A. “Bill” (Edie) Lesnick; and great grandchild Auggie Young.

A special thank you to Serenity Village in Avon, MN and St. Croix Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.

Services will be held on Friday, May 2, 2025, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church and Heritage Hall in St. Joseph, MN. Visitation will take place at Heritage Hall from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. A Mass will be celebrated at 12:00 noon. followed by a luncheon. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org or to the charity or church of your choice.

