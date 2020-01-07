Old Chicago Restaurant Closes Its Doors in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A longtime restaurant in St. Cloud has closed its doors. Old Chicago manager Tanya Young says the restaurant is closed effective Tuesday. She could not comment beyond that as to the specifics behind the closing, other than calling it a "sad day" for the staff. (The sign on their door says 1/7/19, but they actually meant 1/7/20)

photo by WJON.com's Alex Svejkovsky

Old Chicago is located at 4040 2nd Street South in St. Cloud.

With the closure, there are now four remaining Old Chicago restaurants remaining in Minnesota in Eden Prairie, Roseville, Apple Valley and Duluth.