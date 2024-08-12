How Many Off-Street Parking Spaces Should be Required

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- How many parking spaces should be required for St. Cloud homes?

An initial discussion on off-street parking will be held on Thursday during the St. Cloud Planning Commission meeting.

A number of Minnesota cities have amended their zoning regulations in recent years to reduce parking requirements including Minneapolis and Rochester.

Also, a variety of zoning reform bills were also introduced during the 2024 legislative session either prohibiting or restricting off-street parking requirements based on proximity to transit and other factors.

St. Cloud's residential off-street parking requirements have been increasing over time from a low of one space per house five decades ago.

Get our free mobile app

Amending the city's Land Development Code will eventually require public hearings with the Planning Commission and City Council for formal consideration.

READ RELATED ARTICLES