How Many Off-Street Parking Spaces Should be Required

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- How many parking spaces should be required for St. Cloud homes?

An initial discussion on off-street parking will be held on Thursday during the St. Cloud Planning Commission meeting.

A number of Minnesota cities have amended their zoning regulations in recent years to reduce parking requirements including Minneapolis and Rochester.

Also, a variety of zoning reform bills were also introduced during the 2024 legislative session either prohibiting or restricting off-street parking requirements based on proximity to transit and other factors.

St. Cloud's residential off-street parking requirements have been increasing over time from a low of one space per house five decades ago.

Amending the city's Land Development Code will eventually require public hearings with the Planning Commission and City Council for formal consideration.

