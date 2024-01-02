Odele M. Maciej, 86, Rice

August 7, 1937 - December 31, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice for Odele M. Maciej, age 86, of Rice who died Sunday at her home. Rev. Glen Krystosek and Rev. David Maciej will concelebrate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 2 hours prior to the services on Thursday at the church in Rice.

Odele was born August 7, 1937 in Elmdale to Anthony & Monica (Kaiser) Schlichting. She married Ernest Maciej in Elmdale on May 5, 1958. Odele was a Housekeeper at Super 8 in St. Cloud for many years, retiring in 1997. She also worked at Sauk Rapids/Rice Schools for many years. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church where she assisted with funeral lunches, bake sales and church bazaars. Odele enjoyed gardening, canning, crafts, campfires, meat raffles, polka music, playing cards and dice (knowing that the double and triple pots were hers!). She was an energetic, fun, strong willed, independent lady who was a mom to everyone.

Survivors include her children, Jeanne Borgmann of Wilmington, NC; Linda (Blair) Morey of St. Cloud; Dale (Angie Hines) Maciej of Brainerd; grandchildren, Anthony, Jake, Sara, Christine, Samantha, Grant, Zachary, Nicholas, Tyler, Alexander and Joshua; great grandchildren, Jayden, Lauren, Alivia, Brianna and Kylie; brothers, Gerald of Rice and Robert (Barb) of Bemidji. She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse, Ernest in 2003; sons, David, Michael, Gary and Kevin and brother, Dennis Schlichting.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.