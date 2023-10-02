First Time On Record, 2 October 90 Degree Days in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- For the first time in recorded history, St. Cloud has now had two days in the 90s in the same October.

After recording our warmest October day on record on Sunday with a high of 91, the National Weather Service says the mercury topped out at 90 at 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

We've only had two other times where we've hit 90 in October that was on the 2nd of the month in 1953 and again in 1992. So we've now doubled our overall total.

St. Cloud has now had 24 90-degree days this year, just one day shy of cracking the Top 10 list.

Our warm start to the month of October comes on the heels of September being the warmest September on record for the state of Minnesota.

The National Weather Service says the end to our October heat wave is in sight. An incoming cold front will bring rain and storm chances on Tuesday into Tuesday night, followed by a significant drop in temperatures mid-week.

Highs will tumble into the 50s by the end of the week.

