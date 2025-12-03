MAYWOOD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a four-vehicle crash in Benton County on Wednesday morning.

The incident happened on Highway 23 near Oak Park just before 7:30 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Chevy Silverado, a Ford F-250, and a Chevy Express van were all traveling eastbound on Highway 23 while a Ford Edge was westbound. The vehicles collided near the intersection of 170th Avenue in Maywood Township.

The driver of the van, 20-year-old Rylan Rajkowski of Foley, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was brought to the North Memorial Medical Center for treatment.

The driver of the Ford Edge, 61-year-old Kimberly Ripplinger of Oak Park, was brought to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford F-250, 45-year-old Matthew Osterdyk of Clear Lake, was not hurt.

The driver of the Silverado, 39-year-old Michael Bueckers of Foley, and his two passengers were not hurt.

The patrol says the highway was snow and ice-covered at the time of the crash.

27 Things You’ll Instantly Recognize If You Grew Up a Country Kid From back-of-the-truck rides to farm chores, loud summer nights, and learning that some “pets” become dinner, these are the moments every country kid remembers. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Do You Recognize These Photos of Celebrities From the 1970s? They may have been iconic in the 1980s and beyond, but the '70s had a habit of making some famous faces unrecognizable. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz