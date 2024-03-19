NWS: Plowable Snow in Minnesota Thursday, More Weekend Snow

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service says a swath of two to four inches of snow is expected from western Minnesota through west central Wisconsin late Thursday afternoon through early Friday.

Get our free mobile app

The Weather Service says there is also the potential for a narrow band of four to seven inches of snow, but exactly where that could set up is not known yet.

A lot could still change between now and Thursday night, so stay tuned for the latest developments as the system gets closer to Minnesota.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

Locally higher totals are possible.

Get our free mobile app

Looking ahead, another round of wintry weather is possible late this weekend, but it is too soon to get into specifics.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

There remains the chance for a winter storm to affect the Northern Plains this weekend. The primary driver looks to be heavy snowfall.

High uncertainty in the location and amount of snowfall means there isn't a lot in details that can be shared, so stay tuned for further forecast updates.

St. Cloud has only had a trace of snow so far in March, we average 5.4 inches of snow by this point in the month. St. Cloud has had just 13.6 inches of snow for the entire season, which is 26.7 inches below normal.

READ RELATED ARTICLES