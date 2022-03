UNDATED -- The National Weather Service is keeping an eye on a low-pressure system that could bring impactful weather to the area this weekend.

Rain, snow, and a wintry mix are all possible.

Before this weekend, Monday should remain quiet and warm followed by a week of active weather.

Several weak disturbances Tuesday through Thursday will bring periodic chances for precipitation.