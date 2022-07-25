NWS Confirms Tornado in Southeast Minnesota on Saturday

HOUSTON, MINNESOTA -- There was at least one tornado touchdown in Minnesota during the storms that moved across the state on Saturday.

The National Weather Service says there was an EF0 tornado in Houston county just north of the town of Houston at 3:00 p.m.

It had a peak wind gust of 81 miles an hour. It was 4.45 miles long and 40 yards wide.

There were no injuries or deaths from the tornado, but there was some damage to a barn, trees, and crops.

Meanwhile, the storm on Saturday also produced torrential rain in southeastern Minnesota with 5.47 inches in Lansing, 4.54 inches in Wykoff, and 3.71 inches in Hayfield.

