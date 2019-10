ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud VA is hosting another career fair for nursing assistants. The event is Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until noon in Building 1.

Pre-registration is not required.

You are encouraged to ring a copy of your resume.

Information will be available on benefits, advancements, and pay scales.

More information on the career fair is available from Jennifer Smith, Nurse Recruiter, at 320-654-7659, or Human Resources at 320-255-6301.