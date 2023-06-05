Nuclear Drill Planned in Monticello

ST. PAUL (WJON NEWS) - The Minnesota Department of Public Safety will hold a simulated nuclear disaster drill at the Monticello Nuclear Generating Plant Tuesday.

The annual drill will test the readiness of local, state, and federal agencies to respond to an incident at the plant.

Agencies participating in the drill include:

Minnesota Department of Public Safety

Xcel Energy

Sherburne and Wright Counties

City of Monticello

U.S. Department of Homeland Security

FEMA Region 5

Nuclear Regulatory Commission

Volunteer Agencies

Minnesota Department of Agriculture, Emergency Medical Services Regulatory Board, Health, Human Services, Military Affairs, Natural Resources, State Patrol, Transportation, Pollution Control, and Education.

Residents shouldn’t be alarmed by emergency responders during the drill.

