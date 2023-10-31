November Weather Outlook for Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- We're turning the calendar to another new month, what can we expect weatherwise here in Minnesota in November?

The Climate Prediction Center is out with its monthly outlook.

They say temperature-wise Minnesotans can expect a pretty average month.

Here in St. Cloud, the normal high to start the month is about 48 degrees. The normal high by the end of the month is about 30 degrees.

The forecast from the Weather Channel is calling for highs this weekend to be in the mid-40s, so pretty close to normal. But, their long-range forecast is showing highs in the 30s to lower 40s for most days through the middle of the month. So there doesn't appear to be any big warm-up in sight.

As far as precipitation goes, the Climate Prediction Center is also expecting that to be pretty close to normal.

Historically, St. Cloud averages about six inches of snow in November. We also average just under 1 1/2 inches of rain in the month.

We are currently at 24.29 inches of precipitation for the year so far. We're still nearly two inches below normal for the year to date.

The forecast from the Weather Channel shows rain in the forecast Saturday through Monday with another round of rain possibly the second weekend of the month.

