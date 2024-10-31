November Weather Outlook for Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- It has been a warm and dry stretch in Minnesota for the most part this fall. With maybe the exception of the rain and snow on Halloween. What does the month of November hold in store for us?

The Climate Prediction Center has released its November weather outlook.

They say the warmer-than-average temperatures will stick around throughout November.

Here in St. Cloud, the average high temperature at the beginning of the month is about 48 degrees. By the end of the month, the average high temperature is about 30 degrees.

The Weather Channel is expecting the high temperature to be below normal on November 1st, but then be in the 50s for highs possibly every day at least through the first half of the month, so well above average.

The Climate Prediction Center is also expecting a wetter-than-normal weather pattern to emerge in November, good news to help break the drought we've been in.

The Weather Channel is forecasting another round of rain possibly on Sunday into Monday.

St. Cloud averages about 1.25 inches of rain in November. We also average about six inches of snow in November.

Before the rain and snow that fell on Halloween, St. Cloud had only received .65 of an inch of rain this fall so far. We also didn't have any snow yet so far in October before Thursday.

