UNDATED -- After spending the last 10 days in a winter preview, we begin a gradual warmup Wednesday, which will culminate in highs back in the 50s and 60s by the middle of next week.

The normal high for this time of the year in St. Cloud is in the lower 50s, and the normal low for this time of the year is in the lower 30s.

Outside of some light snow into central Minnesota Thursday night, the next week looks dry.