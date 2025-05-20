ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Governor Tim Walz declared a peacetime emergency today on Tuesday, for the Northern Minnesota wildfires. The Governor has also directed state agencies to provide the assistance necessary to help respond to and recover from the wildfires that have caused a large amount of damage to property and infrastructure.

The Governor's declaration follows St. Louis County's state of local emergency declaration on Monday. Governor Walz says the state will continue to deploy every possible resource to respond to the wildfires and is grateful for the tireless work and coordinated response from emergency responders.

The order will further support wildland firefighters and emergency responders and comes as the Munger Shaw, Junkins Creek, and Camp House wildfires remain active. Northern Minnesota remains windy and dry, while other parts of the state are experiencing rain and lower temperatures.

