Governor Walz Declares Emergency As Wildfires Ravage Northern Minnesota
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Governor Tim Walz declared a peacetime emergency today on Tuesday, for the Northern Minnesota wildfires. The Governor has also directed state agencies to provide the assistance necessary to help respond to and recover from the wildfires that have caused a large amount of damage to property and infrastructure.
The Governor's declaration follows St. Louis County's state of local emergency declaration on Monday. Governor Walz says the state will continue to deploy every possible resource to respond to the wildfires and is grateful for the tireless work and coordinated response from emergency responders.
The order will further support wildland firefighters and emergency responders and comes as the Munger Shaw, Junkins Creek, and Camp House wildfires remain active. Northern Minnesota remains windy and dry, while other parts of the state are experiencing rain and lower temperatures.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Animals Come to Earth In Latest From Inside Up Games
- Red Carpet To Celebrate Anniversary With Big Event This Fall
- New Family Achievement Center’s Mission Is To Provide Hope
- Pine Grove Zoo Ready For A Big 2025 Season
- New Speed Limit For Farm Equipment On Minnesota Roads
- Vinyl Fans Gearing Up For A Holiday-Like Weekend
Come With Us and Tour Clear Lake in Pictures