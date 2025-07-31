Wildfire Smoke Prompts Air Quality Alert for All of Minnesota

Wildfire Smoke Prompts Air Quality Alert for All of Minnesota

The haze remains all across Minnesota.

And it's going to stay with us for another couple days.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to drift across Minnesota causing health concerns for the general public.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air Quality Alert for the entire state of Minnesota. Forecasters say there'll be heavy surface smoke impacting the state through at least Saturday when winds are expected to shift.

The MPCA says winds from the north are steering wildfire smoke to us from central Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

Plus, surface high pressure stationed over the region will mean light winds allowing the smoke to hang-out with "poor dispersion."

It's going to be even worse in the Duluth and North Shore area this Thursday afternoon and evening where air quality will be "very unhealthy" for all groups.

AIR QUALITY TODAY: Everyone in the entire state of Minnesota will be exposed to unhealthy air quality.

In Central Minnesota and the rest of the state, air quality will remain "unhealthy" Friday.

Some relief is expected Saturday when the smoke begins to disperse.

The MPCA says the air quality could remain orange -- or unhealthy for sensitive groups -- into part of Sunday. But they believe by Monday, most of the smoke should push back into Canada.

