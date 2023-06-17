North Dakota Man Hurt in Minnesota Motorcycle Crash

MONTICELLO TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A North Dakota man had to be taken to the hospital after crashing his motorcycle in Minnesota on Friday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 36-year-old Daniel Szklarski of Bismarck lost control and crashed into the ditch. The crash happened just before 4:00 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 94 in Monticello Township.

Szklarski was taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

