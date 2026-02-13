ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- There was another big lottery winner in Minnesota on Thursday night.

The Minnesota State Lottery says a winning ticket in the North 5 game was bought at the Holiday in South St. Paul. The ticket is worth $122,187. The numbers for Thursday night's drawing are 5, 12, 22, 32, 34.

The North 5 jackpot now resets to $25,000 for the next drawing.

Minnesota Lottery prizes above $50,000 must be claimed in person at Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville. In Minnesota, lottery players have one year to claim prizes. It is recommended that winners call ahead to check hours and to make an appointment.

Information regarding Minnesota Lottery prize winners above $10,000 is private data. Unless a winner chooses to opt in to publicity, their name and city will not be released.