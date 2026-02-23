ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Flags in Minnesota will fly at half-staff this week.

Governor Tim Walz has ordered all United States and Minnesota flags to fly at half-staff at all state buildings from sunrise on Wednesday through sunset on Thursday in honor and remembrance of the Reverend Jesse Jackson.

He died at the age of 84.

Jackson rose to national prominence in the civil rights movement, working alongside Martin Luther King Jr. to advance equality and economic justice. He later founded the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

Jackson ran for president in 1984 and 1988.

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are encouraged to join in lowering their flags to honor Jackson's life and legacy.