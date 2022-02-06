Norsemen Extend Winning Streak, SJU Basketball Wins 6th Straight

There was a lot happening in the sports world around central Minnesota Saturday night. The St. Cloud Norsemen extended their winning streak, and the St. John's basketball team clinched a playoff spot.

RECAPS:

- The St. Cloud Norsemen extended their wining streak to eight after earning the 1-0 shutout over Bismark Saturday night at the MAC. Chase Freiermuth scored the lone goal for the Norsemen. St. Cloud is 23-13 on the season which is good for second place in the Central Division.

- The Granite City Lumberjacks got the weekend sweep after beating the Alexandria Blizzard Saturday night 7-1 in Sauk Rapids. The Lumberjacks recorded at least two goals in each period. Cody Weber scored 3 goals in the game with two goals coming in the second period. The win moves The Lumberjacks to 38-1 on the season.

- St. Cloud State University Men's Hockey were shut out Saturday night as Denver picked up the 2-0 win over the Huskies. Denver completed the weekend series sweep. The Huskies move to 14-9-1 on the season. St. Cloud State University will host Minnesota-Duluth on Tuesday.

- A 3-1 Saturday win for the Gopher men's hockey team gave Minnesota a weekend sweep over Michigan State and the program's ninth-straight win over the Spartans. Sammy Walker broke the stalemate with a pair of goals in the third. The Gophers improve to 17-11 on the season and will open a two game road series with Ohio State next weekend.

- The St. Cloud State University men's basketball team came up just short against MSU-Moorhead Saturday evening by a final score of 69-67. The Huskies overall record now stands at 9-14. Huskies Matthew Willert dropped a career-high 27 points in the loss, Joe Mutimer also notched a career-high 14 points. SCSU will face Minot State on Friday evening.

- The SCSU women's basketball team improved to 18-3 overall after beating MSU-Moorhead 60-49 Saturday night at Hallenbeck Hall. Senior Nikki Kilboten led the way with 20 points in the Huskies victory. SCSU will play Minot State on the road Friday.

- St. John's University basketball defeated Macalester 59-45 at home Saturday afternoon. SJU Senior Zach Hanson finished with 13 points and 6 boards to lead the Johnnies to their sixth straight win. The win, coupled with Augsburg's 77-73 loss at home to St. Olaf, gives the Johnnies back sole possession of first place in the MIAC standings and clinches a first-round bye in the upcoming MIAC Playoffs.

- The College of Saint Benedict basketball team picked up the 68-54 win over Macalester Saturday. Senior Maddison Doran led CSB with 15 points to help the team improved to 12-7 on the season. Up next a road trip against Hamline next weekend.

PREVIEWS:

- The Gophers Men's basketball team are in Iowa to take on the Hawkeyes Sunday afternoon. Tip off is set for 3:30 p.m.

- The Gophers Women's basketball team are home at Williams Arena Sunday to face off against Michigan State. Tip off is scheduled for 2:00 p.m.

- The Minnesota Timberwolves are on the road Sunday afternoon to square off against Detroit. The wolves beat Detroit 128-117 on Thursday. Tip off is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

- The NFL Pro Bowl is Sunday afternoon. Vikings players Justin Jefferson, Kirk Cousins, and Dalvin Cook headline the offense of the annual NFC/AFC matchup. Kick off is at 3:00 p.m. in Las Vegas.