December 4, 1937 - August 15, 2025

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 30, 2025 at Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring, MN for Norma E. Wicktor, age 87, who died Friday at the St. Cloud Hospital, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Norma was born in St. Cloud, MN to Howard and Lulu (Brown) Wicktor. She married Harold Miller July 14, 1956, in St. Cloud.

Norma had a love of the Lord. Her family was most important to her, and she found great joy in hearing about her grandchildren and great grandchildren’s sports adventures. Norma enjoyed shopping and garage sales were a must stop. She had a great arm and played softball for many years, and mid-life played volleyball with much younger ladies. Norma loved flowers and cribbage was a favorite game; she was very lucky, everyone loved being around Norma. Her smiles and off the wall comments left you laughing.

It's with great sadness that we say goodbye to her earthly body but rejoice in her spirit being in heaven with her friends and family who have gone before her.

Norma is survived by her children, Deborah Lu Miller; Dayna (Chuck) Levake; Nancy (Byron) Cox, Michelle (Kevin) Fuqua, Laura Peterson, Julie Hommerding; brother, James (Carol) Wicktor; 16 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her children, Quinn Miller and Linda Milanowski; her sisters, Jean, Carol, and Marion.

The family was very grateful for the support and care from everyone at Benedictine Assumption Home and John Paul Apartments.