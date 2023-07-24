Norbert “Norb” Fiedler, 97, Rice

January 18, 1926 - July 22, 2023

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 28, 2023 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice, for Norbert G. Fiedler, age 97, of Rice, who passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Quiet Oaks hospice in St Augusta. Father Virgil Helmin will officiate. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Immaculate Conception church in Rice and after 10:00 a.m. on Friday.

Norb was born on January 18, 1926, at the family farmstead in Stearns County to Andrew Fiedler and Barbara (Lodermeier) Fiedler, the youngest of their seven children. During WWII, Norb and his brother Ray stayed home to work the farm while their three oldest brothers served. Norb met Virginia Legatt at a dance in St Stephen and they married in 1949.

The couple had a small farm with milk cows, but Norb also worked as a milk truck driver for 18 years, picking up milk from local farmers to bring to the local creameries. After that he worked for the railroad for 20 years. Norb was well known for his creativity and welding ability, building a go cart that was enjoyed by his five children for many years.

After retirement, Norb and Virginia travelled all over the U.S. and Canada on bus tours, and took a trip to Switzerland. They visited Branson, Missouri many times, and Norb was known for his love of old-time music, even learning to play a concertina while in his sixties. He also enjoyed attending steam shows across Minnesota, particularly with his friend Floyd Traut. Norb remained youthful, still driving a motorcycle well into his eighties. He was outgoing and made friends easily. Norb will be remembered for his remarkable sense of humor and sharp wit that remained intact through his final days.

Norb was preceded in death by all his siblings, and his youngest son, Mark. He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Virginia, his sons Lee (Mary) of Venice, Florida, Danny (Janet) of Phoenix, Arizona, daughters Karen Wenz of St Cloud, and Marlene (Rick) Schlichting of Rice, and grandchildren Amy, Jarod, Andy, Ben, Noah, Zach, Erin, Jocelyn and Nichole, and 13 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks hospice, St Augusta and St Croix hospice, Sartell, both of which provided loving and compassionate care to the entire family.