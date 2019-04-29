Norbert F. Rennie, 94, St. Cloud

August 18, 1924 - April 27, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1st, 2019 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Norbert F. Rennie, age 94 of St. Cloud who passed away on Saturday April 27, 2019 at the St. Cloud Veterans Affairs Medical Center. Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will officiate. Entombment will take place at the Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud with military honors.

Visitation will be after 12:00 noon until time of the service on Wednesday at the church. Arrangements were by the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Norb was born on August 18, 1924 in St. Joseph, Minnesota to Joseph and Bertha (Stock) Rennie. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of WW II, serving as a paratrooper and volunteered for the OSS (Office of Strategic Services). Norb married Irene C. Schmitt on April 4, 1959 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph. He was employed by the City of St. Cloud Park Department as heavy equipment operator for over 25 years, retiring in 1987. Norb was a member of the St. Cloud Eagles Arie #622, Moose Lodge #1400, East Side Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #4847, Sauk Rapids American Legion Post #254, St. Augustine’s Parish and the Men’s Group.

Norb is survived by his wife, Irene; daughter, Michelle (Rick) Pietrick of Roseville; sisters, Nellie Pfannenstein of St. Joseph and Dorothy Roske of Collegeville.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Bruce; brothers, Lawrence and Art, Jerry; sister Bernie Roske and Mary Zabinski.

Norb’s family would like to thank the St. Cloud Department of Veterans Medical Center for their wonderful care.