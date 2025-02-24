Nominations Open for ‘Bless A Teacher’ Contest

UNDATED (WJON News) -- You can enter a central Minnesota teacher to win some cash.

The Agape Warriors Ministry is teaming up with the Janel Morgan Team to giveaway a total of $1,100 for their second "Bless A Teacher" contest. The first place prize is $500, second place is $300, and they have three $100 prizes.

Agape Warriors' Eric Moyer says they wanted to recognize teachers because of all the work they do every day in the classrooms.

We want to recognize them for the time and effort that they put in, it's their whole life that they put into these kids and I think that's awesome.

Teachers can nominate themselves, or you can nominate a teacher that you know.

Nominations are open now through March 10th, with the winners being randomly drawn on March 11th.

