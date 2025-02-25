Nominations Open for 2025 Sauk Rapids Citizen Of The Year Award

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- It's time once again for you to nominate someone you know to be the next Sauk Rapids Citizen of the Year.

City officials say any resident who has provided outstanding service to the Sauk Rapids community is eligible to be nominated. They can be active in faith-based or civic organizations, boards or commissions, community groups, or business activities. Nominees can also be leaders in human service work in the community.

Nomination brochures are on the city's website, or you can pick one up at the Sauk Rapids Government Center.

They need to be returned by Monday, April 14th. The 2025 Sauk Rapids Citizen of the Year award will be presented on Monday, April 28th.

