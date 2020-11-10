Noelle M. Doering, 55, Monticello

December 5, 1964 - November 5, 2020

Noelle M. Doering was called home on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Monticello Care Center. Due to the pandemic, a private family service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Clear Lake on November 12. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Clear Lake.

Noelle was born on December 5, 1964 in St. Cloud to Raymond and Clarice (Howard) Doering. She grew up in Clear Lake and lived most of her adult life in Maple Lake and Elk River. Noelle worked as a housekeeper at Options, Inc at the Sherburne City Government Center. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Clear Lake. Noelle enjoyed being at the lake with her family, dancing, listening to music, coloring, and driving the boat. She always lit up the room with a smile on her face. Noelle was fun loving and always cared for others. Most importantly, family was very important to her.

Noelle is survived by her siblings, Gene (Carolyn) Hartmann of Fort Myers, FL, Robert (Trude) Hartmann of Sartell, Judy (Clair) Grandy of Becker, Lucille (Ken) Hemmelgarn of Elk River, Gary (Diane) Doering of Clear Lake, Neale (Laure) Doering of Clear Lake, Jack (Tammy) Doering of Vining, MN, Kevin (Mary) Doering of Cold Spring, Chuck (Sue Lynn) Doering of Clearwater, and Janna Doering (Norm Olson) of Clear Lake. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister in law, Nancy Hartmann.

Noelle’s family would like to express their deep appreciation to her caregivers; at the Monticello Care Center, for the kindness shown to our sister. We are grateful for your steadfast care, all the support you have given to us and for your prayers.

The family requests that memorials be given to the CentraCare Monticello Care Center, Options Inc, or Trinity Lutheran Church.